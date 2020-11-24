Alice P. Case Gunter of Urbana, formerly of Independence, was born Sept. 27, 1949, and went to be with the angels on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
As the ole’ Blue Eye’s song went — “She did it her way!” She was surrounded by her family, which was her whole world. Alice was loved by so many and will always be remembered for her love of life, her strength, her gift of gab, her laughter and above all else her generosity.
Alice worked for over 20 years at Interstate Book Manufacturing in Kansas City, before moving to Urbana in 1996. She worked a couple odd jobs before finally finding her work “home” at the Good Samaritan Boys Ranch in Brighton. She loved working at the Boys Ranch, and most of all she loved the people she worked with — most of which became lifelong friends that she genuinely cherished.
Alice was preceded in death by her two sons, Thomas Shawn Gunter and Steven Anthony Gunter, her mother Mary Hurt, her brothers and sister Phillip Jack, Mike Case, Pat Case, Lilly Best, Robert Case and Roger “Squirt” Hurt and her beloved mother-in-law, Pauline Huff.
Alice is survived by her best friend and husband of almost 56 years, Joe Gunter, of Urbana; her daughters, Janice Crowe and husband Mike of Urbana, and Jeanie Gunter of Clarksville, Tennessee; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tim Youngstrom and Vash and Korra of Buffalo, Kyle Youngstrom and wife and children Ryan, Keller and Brooklynn of Lee’s Summit, Brandon Gunter and wife and children Savanna, Gavin and Winry “Queen B” of Urbana, and Aly Gunter and partner Michell Hoshor of Cross Timbers; her sister Mary Roush of Excelsior Springs; and Steven Gunter of Riverside — born to her as a nephew but always loved as a son.
Alice always believed that you never really die as long as someone remembers you, and rest assured, she will never really be gone from any of our lives.
The family requests that instead of flowers, charitable donations can be made to AutismSpeaks.org or Loeysdietz.org in honor of her great-grandson Keller, whom she believed was the strongest and sweetest of boys, and also the Good Samaritans Boys Ranch.
Alice was truly generous until the end, donating her body to science to help future generations. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
