Mr. Alpha “Bud” Lee Clinkenbeard, 90, of Bolivar passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, in the Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
He was born Oct. 27, 1929, to Charles and Lula Love Clinkenbeard.
Bud spent his schooling years in Oklahoma and California. He worked on farms picking cotton and fruit.
Bud came to Missouri in 1947 where he met his wife of 70 years, Emma Lou Cofer, at the skating rink in Buffalo. They were united in marriage on Nov. 23, 1950, by Harold V. Day, minister of the Gospel, and witnessed by Carroll Lindsey and Donna Freeman.
Bud went to work in the grocery store business and continued until 1992, retiring as a manager from Woods Supermarket.
Bud’s hobbies included raising Tennessee walking horses, building houses, bowling, fishing, gardening and tractors.
He was a member of the Christian Church.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lula Clinkenbeard; one son, Wayne Lee Clinkenbeard; two brothers, Bill and wife Glenna Clinkenbeard and Carl Clinkenbeard; and two sisters, Virginia and husband Albert Owens and Mary and husband Jack McKnight.
He is survived by his wife, Emma Lou Clinkenbeard of Bolivar; one daughter, Carolyn Sue Marley and Jimmy Poindexter of Willard; one son, Rex Lynn and wife Debbie Clinkenbeard of West Columbia, Texas; two sisters-in-law, Paula Ann and husband Frank Phillips of Buffalo, and Darlene Clinkenbeard of El Reno, Oklahoma; one brother, Kenneth and wife Norene Clinkenbeard of Lawton, Oklahoma; one sister, Ella Mae Drake of Lawton, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Owens officiating. Escorts were Dennis Choate, Allen Choate, Christian Choate, Jim Poindexter, Paul Allen Phillips and John Credille. Honorary escorts were Terry Phillips and Frank Phillips. Interment was in Maple Lawn Cemetery under the care and direction of the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo. Visitation was 10-11 a.m. Tuesday before the service.
