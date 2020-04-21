All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Alpha House Pregnancy Resource Center in Bolivar will host its Glow for Life fundraiser this Friday through Sunday, April 24-26.
The event encourages participants to walk, run, bike or skip a 2-mile course — or a distance preferred — while wearing glow-in-the-dark items and to solicit sponsors to raise money for the center.
Registration is available on the Alpha House Facebook page under the Glow for Life event.
Free glow items can be picked up by all registered participants from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 24, at the center’s new location at 419 W. Broadway St.
Those who raise at least $200 will receive a free glow-in-the-dark T-shirt.
The shirts are available for purchase for $10. Last year’s shirts are available for $5.
Without sponsors, the event is $30 per person or $50 per family payable with online registration.
All proceeds directly benefit the mission of Alpha House.
For more information, call 777-2273 or find the event on the Alpha House Facebook page.
Alpha House has also asked the community to “get their Glow on” by turning on all house lights and lighting up their yards at 8:30 p.m. Friday to show support.
