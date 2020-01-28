Amelia “Lois” Ballard Winton, 89, of Metairie, Louisiana, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was born to Thomas and Anna Ballard on April 10, 1930, in Dunnegan.
Lois graduated from Fair Play High School in 1948 and attended then-Southwest Missouri State College.
She married Mark Fredrick Winton on Nov. 28, 1953, at the Spring Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was a longtime member.
After their marriage, Lois and Mark lived in and near Salem, Illinois, and enjoyed being active members of Trinity United Methodist Church, visiting with good friends and neighbors before relocating to Metairie, Louisiana, in 1967.
Lois was a devoted wife of 47 years, loving mother and tender grandmother and aunt. She enjoyed raising her children, seeing her grandchildren grow up, photography, painting, sewing, crocheting, playing the piano and cooking. She took several striking photos and painted some impressive pictures in her younger days, made some wonderful quilts, completed many crochet doilies, and everyone loved her cooking.
Lois professed her faith in Christ as a teenager. She was a longtime member of Munholland United Methodist Church. She also loved to listen or watch Dr. Charles Stanley.
When her husband, Mark, was alive they enjoyed many trips back “home” to Missouri to visit family and friends.
Lois is survived by her three children: Alice Johnson of Kenner, Louisiana, Carol Harlan and husband Steve of Houston, Texas, and Mark Thomas Winton of Metairie, Louisiana. She also is survived by three grandchildren: Matthew and Kevin Harlan and Emily Johnson.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Mark, her parents Tom and Anna (Brown) Ballard, her sister Helen “Ruth” (Ballard) Keith and husband Orlie Keith, and son-in-law Art Johnson.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar, with a funeral at 2. Burial will follow at Dunnegan Cemetery, Dunnegan.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
