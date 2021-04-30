Amy E. Fast Baker, age 47, of Republic passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
She was born Jan. 5, 1974, in Altus, Oklahoma, to Dennis Gene and Carma Fast. She graduated from Bolivar High School, the class of ’92, and from Southwest Baptist University with dual degrees in accounting and math. She was currently the payroll and accounting manager for Ozarks Community Hospital in Springfield.
She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Carma Ray Westhoff Fast, and a brother, Jeremy Fast.
She is survived by two daughters, Andi and Rian Baker of Republic; her parents, Dennis Gene and Cheryl Fast of Bolivar; one brother, Joshua Fast and wife Natalie of Stockton; two sisters, Anna Ross and husband Donté of Blue Springs, and Amanda Jackson and husband Marcus of Houston, Texas; one sister-in-law, JoAnn Fast of Bolivar; three nieces, Jerica, Kaytlin and Sophia; seven nephews, Taylor, William, Joseph, Kent, Isaiah, Dreyson and Brayden; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at Pitts Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 3, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Collins officiating. Burial will follow at Sentinel Cemetery, Polk. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Andi and Rian Baker Education Fund, c/o Mid-Missouri Bank. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.