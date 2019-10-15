Andrew Neil Leininger was born Sept. 29, 1963, at William Beaumont General Hospital, Ft. Bliss, Texas, the son of Ray and Judy Leininger.
He died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Kansas City after a three-year battle with glioblastoma brain cancer.
He grew up in Ft. Worth, Texas, and Normal, Illinois, graduating from Normal Community High School in 1982. He graduated with two degrees in biology and mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois in 1987. Attending Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas, he earned three degrees: Master’s of Religious Education, Master’s in Marriage and Family Counseling and Doctor of Ministry in Educational Administration.
He was married to Elizabeth Ann Kimler on Aug. 4, 1990, when they were attending seminary.
Andy served on the ministry staff of First Baptist Church in Carthage for three years. In 1996, he and Elizabeth were appointed missionaries by the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and served in Ukraine, Belarus and Russia. Their mission work focused on church planting, teaching English and addiction rehabilitation. They served as strategy coordinators in Belarus and Siberian Russia.
In recent years, they lived in Moscow and served as strategy coordinators for approximately 75 missionaries serving throughout Russia.
Due to Andy’s illness, they returned to the U.S. in 2018 and have made their home in Lee’s Summit.
Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Judy, in August 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of Lee’s Summit and daughters Hannah of Austin, Texas, Rachel of Lenexa, Kansas, and Rebekah of Riverside, California. He is also survived by his father, Ray Leininger, and stepmother, Mary, of Bolivar and sisters Beth and Steve Moore of Lexington, Kentucky, and Sarah and Thom Jones of Bolivar. Other survivors include nephews, nieces, a great host of colleagues in ministry and friends scattered around the world.
A visitation was at South Haven Baptist Church in Belton-Raymore on Monday, Oct. 14. A memorial service was at South Haven Baptist Church on Tuesday, Oct. 15, led by Scott Patty of Nashville, Tennesse. A memorial service at First Baptist Church of Bolivar will be in November.
During Andy’s illness, he and Elizabeth had a strong and influential testimony for Christ. Their life theme was frequently repeated, “Life is hard and God is good.” Many people found hope and inspiration in the way they lived all of their lives. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends who also rejoice in the glory he now knows with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. God be praised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.