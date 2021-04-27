On Thursday, April 22, 2021, Angela Crowson, 61, of Bolivar went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born in Sikeston on March 28, 1960, to the late James and Montell Crowson. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bolivar. She will be remembered as a piano player and a loving patient caregiver in the workforce, and a dry-witted and humble person.
Graveside service was Monday, April 26, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Chris Lynch and the Rev. Terry Rhodes officiating. Robinson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
She leaves behind two sisters, Linda Wellons of Cedar Bluff and Pam Hamilton of Pace, Florida; a brother, Jimmy Crowson of Cedar Bluff; four nephews and three nieces.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the members of First Baptist Church in Bolivar, to Mercy Hospital in Springfield and Hospice Care and Jacob’s Ladder in Springfield.
Memorials may be made to Jacob’s Ladder, 2343 N. Delaware Ave., Springfield MO 65803.
Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.