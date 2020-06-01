Angela Jean Voyles Ramsey, born March 29, 1983, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at 37. She is survived by her husband, Les Ramsey; two sons, Orion and Aydin Ramsey; brother Chris Voyles and sister Chasta Esterby.
She was from Wichita, Kansas, but lived her adult life in Stockton and Dunnegan. She was a nursing home caregiver for the elderly.
According to Angela’s wishes, her body will be cremated. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
