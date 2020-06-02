A life so boldly lived, deserves to be honored …
Angela was born May 5, 1984.
Known for her contagious smile, competitive spirit and love of sports, Angela excelled and was highly driven regardless of the challenges of life. Throughout her life, she maintained a never-give-up attitude and won the trust and hearts of many. Even now, lives are being changed by her witness of faith, love, stability and commitment to the Lord. Her signature gift of strength, shown through her constant smile, laughter and loyalty never will be forgotten.
Married for 10 years, Donnie and Angela raised their two sons, JP and Rafen in Dixon. Possessing a true servant’s heart, Angela faithfully cared for family and friends through church, youth groups, sports teams, school, hunting associations, community outreach and Christ center activities. A woman of faith and the heart of the Baker family, Angela shaped their spirituality by her tireless Christian example.
With a real zest for life, Angela loved to teach and coach children, encourage others and chat with hunting buddies, co-workers, friends and family. Angela enjoyed family trips, hunting adventures, sporting activities, her yard and any time spent around others.
Angela accomplished many things in life after graduating from Waynesville High School, earning an associate degree through Drury and finished her working career at Dixon R-1.
Angela leaves a legacy of positively impacting many lives. Angela peacefully passed away in their family home on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Those left to mourn the passing of Angela include husband, Donley “Donnie” Baker; two sons, John Phillip “JP” Zollman and Rafen Joseph Baker; father, John Simmons and wife, Cindy; father-in-law, Beryl Baker; mother-in-law, Rhonda Keeling and husband, Waylon; grandfather Charles Simmons; brother, Charles Simmons and sister, Cathy Howard; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Randall and Brandi Martin; four nephews, Levi Simmons, Rosten Martin, Dalton and Zachary Howard and two nieces, Resa and Ryli Martin and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine L. Jenkins, and her grandmother.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.