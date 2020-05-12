Angela Gay Modesitt of Bolivar peacefully passed away in her home on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Angela was born May 15, 1968, in Springfield to Gary D. Wells and Nancy K. Wells.
She attended Blackford High School, class of 1986, in San Jose, California.
Angela was a talented floral designer for many years.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Bolivar.
Angela spent much of her time enjoying music, sketching nature scenes and writing poetry. Angela will be remembered by her many friends for her smile, caring nature, sense of humor and love of animals, especially her Boston terrier Bentley.
She was preceded in death by her father Gary D. Wells.
Angela is survived by her son, Michael Steven Modesitt of Bolivar; her mother, Nancy, and stepfather, Mike Stephens, of Bolivar; brother Anthony Wells and wife Karin; beloved niece Kayla Wells of Rocklin, California; stepsisters Mary Helen Jordan of Long Beach, California, Carmen Stephens and Nancy Stephens of Bolivar; her dear friend and caregiver, Nancy Woods-Davis of Bolivar; and a host of relatives and friends.
Service for Angela will be at 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. prior to the service Monday, May 18, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center.
