Ann Adele Williams departed this life on Saturday, May 22, 2021, following a brief illness.
Ann was born July 6, 1933, the oldest child of Cornelius T. and Lillian E. Packard. She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Floyd F. Jones, her second husband Holland G. Williams, her brothers David L. and Daniel K. Packard, her daughters Junia A. Bittick and Claudia A. Stephens, granddaughter Monica Dugger and son-in-law Mike Weaver. Ann’s youngest sister, Jacque J. Barrett, passed away only three days after Ann on May 25 in New Albany, Indiana.
Ann is survived by her son Jim R. (Patty) Jones of Bolivar, son Terry (Susie) Williams of Irving, Texas, daughter Donna (Charles) McGinty of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandchildren Emily Bittick, Tina Sholl, Jeff and Tim Weaver, Chiana Jones, Caleb Wilson and Bailey Bryant; 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ann was a dedicated Christian throughout her life having been saved at a young age. She lived what she believed, showing charity to many and serving her church wherever she lived.
She loved playing piano and organ in church. She was especially dedicated to playing music for many years at Sierra Vista (Arizona) Baptist Church.
Since Ann moved to Bolivar in 2016, the Bolivar Christian Church has been her church home and the members there like her family.
Ann was a very accomplished, creative woman. At age 14, she was considered a concert quality pianist and started touring professionally later that year. Ann also wrote music and lyrics. She taught music and piano to hundreds of children through private lessons and her school Roundhouse Rhythm in Neosho. Some of her students went on to become professional musicians themselves, crediting Ann for having taught them the love of music when they were young. She was also an amazing artist creating beautiful works of art in several mediums, including oil paintings and china painting.
In addition to being a professional musician and artist, her career included community affairs director at Channel 7 TV in Pittsburg, Kansas, an antique dealer, owner of an estate sales company, and hair and make-up artist for Parker Mortuary in Joplin, as well as their organist and pianist for many years.
After retirement, Ann volunteered many hours for CareNet Pregnancy Center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, and also found homes for countless stray dogs.
Ann was never afraid to try something new and was usually good at whatever she tried. In addition to being a very talented woman, Ann was a loving caring person to her family and friends. She had the ability to make everyone feel special. She loved animals and loved to travel. She often said her favorite years were those spent with her late husband Holland as they traveled around the U.S. with their travel trailer.
Ann will be missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of Ann's life will be at noon on Saturday, June 12, at Bolivar Christian Church, 2490 W. Tower Drive, Bolivar.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or Humane Society or Bolivar Christian Church.
