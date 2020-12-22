Anna Belle Leith, 94, of Bolivar went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in Pratt, Kansas.
Anna was born May 4, 1926, to Hobart and Clara Spurgeon, and grew up in Bolivar. She was united in marriage to Thomas Howard Leith on Nov. 3, 1944.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Clara, her husband of 61 years, Thomas, along with her son Vic and daughter Kathy.
She is survived by her sons Terry and Kelly and her daughter Melody DeLozier, 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Anna Belle loved all of her family. She was everything you could ask for in a mother and grandmother, and she will be sorely missed.
A private graveside service for family will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Bolivar.
Services are under the care and direction of Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.