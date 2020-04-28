Anna Lee Hoerning Spangler Neal, 84, Bolivar, passed away Wednesday, April 22, in Springfield.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Fletcher Neal of Bolivar; daughter Sherry Spangler Davis and husband Jim, Peoria, Arizona; granddaughter Brande Davis Leopoldo and husband Edward, Peoria, Arizona; grandsons Chad Spangler and wife Jill, Nevada and Todd Spangler and wife Maranda, Stockton.
Also surviving are four great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; a stepdaughter, Dawn Cosby and husband Michael, Rogersville; a stepson, Vincent Neal and wife Nicole, Trenton; stepgrandson, Zachary Cosby, Oxford, Mississippi; stepgranddaughter Mindy Grant and husband Payne, Springfield, stepgrandson Wyatt Neal, Trenton, stepgranddaughter Elisabeth Neal, Trenton; two stepgreat-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Mabel Hoerning; husband Romey “Bud” Spangler; son Tim Spangler; a sister, Betty Clark, and great-grandson, Jack Spangler.
Services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26,in Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, with burial following in Stockton Cemetery.
