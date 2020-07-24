Anna Lee Williamson, 93, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Health Care Facility, Bolivar, after a long illness.
Born on Nov. 14, 1926, in Weston, to Clarence and Mary Walker. Anna married Melvin Williamson on Oct. 19, 1943.
She was preceded in death by her husband and four children, Jack, Sharon, Paul and Debra.
She is survived by one son, Steve (Linda) Williamson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral will be held for Anna at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Crestview Memorial Gardens in Bolivar. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Anna may be made to CMH Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.