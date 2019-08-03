Art Sync to host silent art auction

The Art Sync Gallery of Bolivar will host a silent art auction from Thursday, Aug. 8, through Country Days, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 7.
There will be art on display with a silent auction sheet for bidding, which will be completed at Country Days.
The winning bidder will be able to pick up art during Country Days before 5 p.m.
All proceeds from this auction will help raise funds for the gallery's yearly expenses.
The gallery is a cooperative gallery owned by the artists in the Polk County Artist Association and is a nonprofit organization.
Most of the artist sales goes to the artist, so the gallery is dependent on this auction to help support it.
The gallery also now has a Go Fund Me Page at gofundme.com/art-sync-gallery.
Some of the events the gallery offers include art show openings, which are open to the public to enter and attend; shows featuring Polk County artists; and free community art nights throughout the year.
The gallery also serves as a place for meetings, programs, art shows, workshops, music, contests, demonstrations and public visual arts education.
The gallery is at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square. Business hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
