Austin I. Underdal passed away in his home on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Austin was born on June 15, 1932, on a sheep ranch in Montana to Peter and Lillian Underdal. The family moved to Wisconsin, and he grew up on a farm where he learned the value of hard work.
He began his business life right out of high school, starting with a dump truck and moving on to running his own cross country trucking firm. He had a great sense of adventure and started a variety of businesses. The last one was Bolivar Ready Mix.
His hobbies were numerous. He loved to sing, golf, got a pilot license and flew his plane all over the country. Then, it was on to motorcycles and motorhomes.
He is survived by his wife, Judy, who had 45 wonderful years with him. He and his first wife, Helen, had four sons. They are Larry of Bolivar; Austin P. and his wife, Elizabeth, of Bolivar; James B. of Springfield; and Gregg and his wife, Carol, of Bolivar. There are also six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Betty June Sexe of Ponte Verde, Florida.
