Austin Lancaster, 29, of Peculiar passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Austin Tyler Lancaster was born Sept. 4, 1990, in Springfield to William
Lancaster and Karen Bowin Bryant.
He grew up and attended school in Humansville, where he met his wife of 12 years, Justina Turnbough. Together they had three wonderful children, two sons and a daughter.
One thing that Austin loved was spending time with family. He always had a huge smile that will forever be remembered. He was always quick to make a joke and make everyone laugh. These memories will last forever, as many of us got to enjoy family time with him. Some of the best memories were made while fishing with his wife, children and brother Nacho and going to Chiefs games and tailgating with family.
Austin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Peggy Lancaster, maternal grandparents, George and Dorothy Bowin, and his aunt Cheryl Holley.
He is survived by his wife, Justina Lancaster; his children, Landen, Makynzie and Parker Lancaster; father William Lancaster; mother and stepfather, Karen and Eddie Bryant; sisters Amy (Tate) Zimmerman, Jessica (Brian) Whalen and Jennifer (Olen) Appleton. He is also survived by his stepsiblings, Ignacio Castillo, Rick (Lesa) Castillo, Jessie Bryant and Patrick Hernandez, along with many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler. Services will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery, Drexel. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the family c/o Mullinax Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Friends are welcome to attend. Masks are respectfully requested and social
distancing should be observed.
