Back in business?

Describing Missouri’s pending reopening in the wake of the coronavirus crisis as the “turning of a dial, not the flip of a switch,” Gov. Mike Parson on Monday announced a new order that will see the state resume business, religious and social activity next week.
Speaking at the Capitol over shouts of protesters calling for the state to be opened immediately, the governor said phase one of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan will extend from Monday, May 4, through Sunday, May 31.
The governor described the overall plan as “gradual.”
The initial phase, which will pick up after the current stay-at-home order expires Sunday, May 3, will allow most activity — including dining in restaurants and attending churches and other gatherings — while still requiring Missourians to follow social distancing guidelines, including keeping at least 6 feet apart.
All businesses can be open — provided social distancing guidelines are followed.
However, those requirements do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet, Parson said.
Businesses such as barber and cosmetology shops, hair salons and tattoo parlors are allowed to operate, according to guidance provided by Parson’s office. Gyms and hotel swimming pools can also open if they adhere to “strict social distancing and sanitation protocols,” the office said.
Restaurants may offer dining-in service, the order says, provided “limitations on social distancing and other precautionary public health measures” — including at least 6 feet between tables, no more than 10 people at a single table and no communal seating — are adhered to. The order encourages the continued use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.
The order continues restricting the number of customers in retail locations. Stores less than 10,000 square feet must maintain 25% or less of the authorized occupancy, while locations 10,000 square feet or greater are limited to 10% or less occupancy. Employees and vendors do not count toward occupancy limitations.
Overall, “businesses and employees should work together to implement public health and safety measures for employees and customers,” the governor’s office said in follow-up guidance.
The office said all businesses are encouraged to do the following:
Implement basic infection prevention measures informed by industry best practices.
Modify physical workspaces to maximize social distancing.
Minimize business travel.
Develop an infectious disease preparedness and response plan.
Do not allow symptomatic people to physically return to work until cleared by a medical provider.
Encourage telework whenever possible and feasible with business operations.
Return to work in phases and/or split shifts.
Limit access to common areas where personnel are likely to congregate and interact.
Ensure that sick leave policies are flexible and consistent with public health guidance.
“All of Missouri’s businesses, employers, and employees are vital to our state’s economy and well-being,” Parson said. “Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidelines as we move forward.”
Beyond business
Parson’s order also does not place limitations on social gatherings — including graduations, funerals and weddings — as long as 6 feet of individual distance can be maintained.
The new order also states that while schools will remain closed through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, “summer school may proceed under guidelines set forth by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.”
It also continues restrictions on visitors to nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes or assisted living homes — “unless to provide critical assistance or in end-of-life circumstances.”
The order encourages “elderly or otherwise vulnerable populations” to take additional precautionary measures “to mitigate the risks of contracting COVID-19.”
The governor also spoke about what the new order will mean for religious worship.
“People can go back to church and worship in what environment they want,” he said.
As long as social distancing requirements are followed, places of worship are allowed to hold in-person services, the governor’s office clarified. However, practices such as hand shaking and shared communion cups should be avoided. The office also encourages places of worship to continue use of alternative means, such as streaming services online.
Ready for reopening?
Parson began his Monday briefing by citing “approval from state health officials” and providing updated case numbers.
As of Monday afternoon, the state reported 7,171 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 288 deaths. The tally represented 174 new cases. A total of around 73,371 Missouri patients had been tested.
The reopening plan, Parson has said, is based on guidelines issued by the White House. Among other criteria, those guidelines say states may begin reopening once a state has experienced a “downward trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period” or “a downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests within a 14-day period.”
According to analysis of statewide reporting, Missouri saw its greatest number of new cases — 355 — on April 6. During the 14 days prior to Parson’s Monday announcement, Missouri saw the number of new cases hover between 134 and 234 — with the exception of Friday, April 24, which saw 304 new cases. However, the state said that day’s report was an anomaly, representing a reporting error.
Parson described the data as “favorable.” Department of Health and Senior Services director Dr. Randall Williams echoed the governor, telling reporters overall statewide cases are declining.
Williams added that DHSS is also tracking positive cases as a percentage of total tests and plans to share that data.
In addition to case numbers, Parson also discussed the state’s testing procedures.
“We have said a big part of our Show-Me State recovery is expanding our testing capacity,” he said.
He said through state and private labs, as well as other institutions, “we can test those that are currently contagious and those that have developed immunity.”
Parson said the state is “also prepared to go into hotspots” and utilize a “box-in approach.”
“We will be able to target hot spots with contact tracing,” he said.
He added the state will assist local health departments and other public health partners in tracing efforts.
Parson said he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of more restrictive future orders if the need should arise. He said additional steps forward will be through a deliberate and data-driven process that allows for flexibility based on changing situations.
Local leeway
On that note, the governor said some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate than others. Local officials will have the authority to put further rules, regulations or ordinances in place. While those rules may be more restrictive than the statewide order, he said, they may not be less restrictive.
As of Tuesday, April 28, the Polk County Health Center said Polk County has had one confirmed case of COVID-19. The person has recovered, the center says.
On Tuesday, 310 Polk County residents had been tested at Citizens Memorial Hospital, with 288 of those testing negative for COVID-19. Test results were pending for 21 patients.
Michelle Morris, administrator of the Polk County Health Center, said her organization is “working on a plan that would include steps for reopening our county.”
The health center is partnering with others in the community, including CMH, Polk County, the City of Bolivar, Southwest Baptist University, Bolivar R-1 Schools, the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce, area churches and business leaders, Morris said.
“The plan is developed based on information provided by both the federal and state government but will be tailored to meet the needs of the community,” she said.
Morris said a draft document “does have steps or phases and will be guided by surveillance of local data.”
“The coalition will use data to drive the decision-making process in reopening the community which will allow for a balanced, responsive approach,” she said.
Morris said a final plan should be released later this week.
On Tuesday, March 17, Bolivar’s mayor Chris Warwick declared a state of emergency for the city, initially limiting gatherings of 50 or more people. City administrator Tracy Slagle said this limit on gatherings “has no sunset.
Polk County’s commission also declared a state of emergency and imposed the same limitation on gatherings within the county on Monday, March 16. The order said it’s in effect until the commission issues another order stating an emergency no longer exists.
Warwick further limited gatherings in Bolivar beginning at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, prohibiting any gatherings of more than 10 people, with the exception of schools, daycares and businesses.
It was effective for 15 days, the order said, until Wednesday, April 15.
“It just expired since the state had the 10 people order in place,” Slagle said.
Once the local limitation on gatherings of 10 or more expired, the city’s order said Bolivar falls back to the previous prohibition of gatherings of 50 or more.
“As we begin to reopen, we will be prepared, but the virus will still be here,” the governor said. “And just remember: Protect yourself but also the people you love. Take care of each other.”
