The start of the 2019-20 school year is upon us, and area school districts have submitted the following registration, orientation and screening dates.
MCE
Kindergarten orientation and sixth grade welcome, orientation and schedule pickup will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Elementary back to school night and middle and high school meet the teachers and schedule pickup will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
The first day of school for MCE students will be Tuesday, Aug. 13, beginning at 7:50 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m. This year marks the beginning of MCE’s four-day school week.
FP kindergarten
Fair Play Elementary School will host kindergarten screening from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 12.
The screening is for children who will be 5 before Aug. 1 and are new to the district or missed the spring screening.
To make an appointment for the screening, call the elementary office at 654-2233.
FP Elementary
Fair Play Elementary School will host elementary orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Kindergarten parents will meet from 5 to 5:15 p.m., with kindergarten students joining from 5:15 to 5:30. During the parent session, childcare will be provided.
Orientation for preschool and first through sixth grades will follow from 5:30 to 6:30.
FP High School
Fair Play High School has set registration dates for the 2019-20 school year Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 7-8.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, students entering 12th grade can register for classes. Students entering 10th and 11th grades should register from 1 to 3 p.m.
On Thursday, students entering ninth grade should register from 9 to 11 a.m., while eighth-graders and students new to the district can sign up from 1 to 3 p.m. Orientation for seventh-graders will follow at 6 in the high school cafeteria.
