Barbara Sue Durbin, age 75, of Dunnegan passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar.
She was born July 17, 1945, in Springfield to Alvin V. and Sula Mae Wells Rook. She was united in marriage to Jack Durbin in May 1972.
Barbara loved her animals and raised corgi puppies for many years. She took an active role at Berean Baptist Church, where she was a member, in outreach ministries, giving rides, taking food, overall just helping others where there was a need. She loved her family!
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 48 years, Jack Durbin; and a son, Michael Durbin.
Barbara is survived by three children, Cindy Bentzinger and husband Dana “Bentley” of Springfield, Robin Morris and husband Leslie of Humansville and Richard Durbin and wife Sylvia of New Franklin; six grandchildren, Khristyn Oberlin, Kameryn Lambert, Cheyenne Morris, Colton Morris, Austin Durbin and Emma Durbin; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Janet Doty of Bolivar and Patricia McCroskey and husband Terry of Pleasant Hope; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20, with Pastor Derrick Lewright officiating, all in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Robberson Prairie Cemetery, Willard. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to the Youth Building Fund, c/o of Berean Baptist Church, Bolivar. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
