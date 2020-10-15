The Bolivar City Fire Department has issued a burn ban for the City of Bolivar starting today through midnight Saturday, Oct. 17.
BCFD chief Brent Watkins said in an email high winds and dry conditions have made burning unsafe.
While fires in grills and designed fire pits are still allowed, they must be monitored.
"Winds could quickly grab an ember and create an emergency situation," Watkins said in the email.
The City of Bolivar has a brush pile at the airport for brush and yard debris and citizens are encouraged to drop of their fall yard waste there, Watkins said.
