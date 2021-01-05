Benjamin Irving Morris was born on July 7, 1932, to Isaac Newton and Fern Munsell Morris in Detroit, Michigan. He passed away on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Joplin.
Ben was united in marriage to Delores Hogle on July 21, 1956, in Flint, Michigan.
Ben served his country in the U.S. Navy, and upon his return he was an assembler for the automotive industry.
Ben is survived by his wife Delores, of the home; three children, Tracey Murray and husband Gilbert, Janlee Morris, and Benjamin Mark Morris; five grandchildren, Aaron Mark Morris, Benjamin Adam Morris, Clayton Trey Morris, Tina Dawn Haymen and Timothy Haymen; four great-grandchildren; brother, Sidney Morris and wife Charlene, and sister, Betty Jane Wilhite.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Elmer Morris, as well as two brothers in childhood, Byron and Leo Morris.
Services were Saturday, Jan. 2, at the Church of the Nazarene, Wheatland. Arrangements were Sheldon-Goodrich Funeral Home, Osceola.
