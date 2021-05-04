Bennie “Ben” Edmond Crain was born Sept. 18, 1945, and passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania, from a long, courageous battle with Lewy body dementia. He was born in Louisburg to Audie and Floycie Eidson Crain.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Jamie Erven.
He is survived by his wife, Leanne, of almost 49 years, children Vance Allen of Leawood, Kansas, and Amy Young (Larry) of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania, and his two special granddaughters, Anna ”Anna B” Crain and Lauren “Lolo” Crain of Leawood, Kansas. He is also survived by his siblings Audra Crain, Bolivar, Claudi Erven (Jamie, deceased), Bolivar, Jerry Crain (Diane), Lebanon, and Paulena Midles (Mike) of Bolivar. He had many much loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and special friends that were of great importance to him throughout his life.
Ben requested a celebration of life service with the intent of wanting people to remember the person he was and what he might have meant to them. Ben never met a stranger and would talk to anyone who had the time to visit. The service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Pitts Chapel. Ben was cremated and his ashes will be laid to rest in Payne Cemetery, Polk, following his celebration of life service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Payne Cemetery or the charity of your choice.
Due to the constraints of COVID-19, we request that all attendees wear a face mask to protect themselves and others attending the service.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Local arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.