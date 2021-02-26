Benton Mays Cox, 84, of Bolivar, formerly of Morrisville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The love and prayers from family and friends carried him through his final days.
Benton was born in Wishart on Jan. 12, 1937, to John and Delta Cox. He was saved as a young man at the Morrisville Assembly of God Church.
Benton graduated from Marion C. Early High School, Morrisville, in 1956. After graduation, he moved to California and was soon drafted into the U.S. Army. He worked as a machinist for the Paul Mueller Co., where he retired after 30 years.
Benton resided in Morrisville for over 60 years, living and raising his family in the farm house he had always known as his home. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren, loved to fish and play cards, and was particularly fond of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team.
He is survived by his wife, Alberta Barbara Cox; his three daughters and their husbands, Sherri Skinner (Harlan), Sheila Cox-Hines (Jeff) and Laura Polodna (Travis); his six grandchildren and their spouses, Diane (Austin), Shelby, Marissa (Clayton), Jenna, Ben and Jake; and two great-grandchildren, London and Liam. Benton is also survived by his nine siblings, Charlene Grant, Edna Durbin, James Cox, Eula Ghys, Beverly Yates, Anna Lea Griffitts, Myrtle Sue Cox, Regina Deskins and Joyce Presley, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Benton will lie in state from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Morrisville Cemetery, Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Benton’s name to the American Kidney Foundation and can be left or mailed to the funeral home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove MO 65604.
