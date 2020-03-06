Berton “Bert” Dean Recknor, age 91, of Bolivar passed away Wednesday, March 4, at Parkview Healthcare Facility Bolivar.
He was born April 29, 1928, in Cresant, Iowa, to Randell Dave Recknor and Margaret Louise McCormick Recknor.
Bert is a US Navy World War II veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Leota Recknor; and son-in-law David Forbis.
Bert is survived by eight children, Mike Recknor and wife Norma, Maureen Recknor, Dennis Recknor and wife Julie, Collen Kudwa and husband Ray, Kevin Recknor and wife Diane, Kathy Williams and husband Doug, Margaret Forbis, and Bradley Recknor and wife Shelly; 17 grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Recknor and wife Kay, and Norman Recknor and wife Carol; as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Bert’s wishes, his body will be cremated and inurned at Morrisville Cemetery, Morrisville, at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.