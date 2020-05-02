Better late than never

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
High school graduation ceremonies have been put on hold across Polk County due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with almost all school districts announcing new plans. Find the latest from each district below.
Bolivar
In-person graduation will remain tentatively planned for Sunday, May 17, at the high school after BHS principal David Geurin said seniors voted overwhelmingly for a physical ceremony in a survey. Backup dates include June 28 and July 26.
Fair Play
Graduation has been reset for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Fair Play High School baseball fields, following a request by the graduating seniors.
According to a district social media post, the number of audience members allowed to attend will depend on guidelines set by the Polk County Health Department.
Superintendent Renee Sagaser previously told the BH-FP students will receive all earned awards and scholarships in a folder, including each student’s COVID-19 scholarship, which Sagaser said is to replace the senior trip the school district has paid for in the past and has been provided to the graduates for 20 years.
“This year, every student with attendance about 93% has the choice of a $500 scholarship or a new laptop. Those students with attendance below 93% will receive a $250 scholarship,” Sagaser said.
To attend the trip, students were required to have a 93% attendance rate.
A parade will follow graduation so the community can show support for the graduates.
Halfway
K-12 principal Karla Spear told the BH-FP the district hasn’t yet reached a decision on how to hold graduation. Spear said the district is “waiting to see what the next couple of weeks will bring.”
Humansville
After a survey of graduating seniors indicated the class would prefer to postpone graduation in order to have an in-person ceremony, the district said it has postponed the event to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30.
Superintendent Tammy Erwin told the BH-FP if social gathering restrictions are not lifted at that time, graduation will then be postponed until Saturday, June 20.
If guidelines don’t allow for a traditional ceremony then, the district will hold an alternative ceremony.
Marion C. Early
After a survey of graduating seniors, in-person graduation has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, with a backup date of Friday, July 31.
Pleasant Hope
Graduation is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, on the football field, so parents and seniors can attend while maintaining social distancing guidelines.
Awards, scholarships and diplomas will be presented, and parents will space out on the field and bleachers.
If social distancing guidelines are lifted before the ceremony is scheduled, a more traditional, indoor ceremony will be held.
In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be in the gym, with those in attendance spread out to allow for social distancing guidelines.
