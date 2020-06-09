Betty Jane Payne, 89, of Bolivar passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Happy Valley Nursing Home in Marionville. Betty was born July 15, 1930, in Fouke, Arkansas, to John and Ruby McKay.
Betty was employed by Upjohn In-Home Care for many years. After her marriage to James Lee Payne in 1972, she helped James, owner and operator of the Payne Implement Company, in Bolivar.
Betty was a lifelong animal lover and volunteered regularly at “Going to The Dogs,” a local animal rescue facility at the time.
Betty loved to read books, write letters to her friends and family and take pictures. Her passion was cooking, spending an afternoon at Dunnegan Memorial Park and spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Emmuel Randy Brewer; husband James Lee Payne; two brothers, James and Jack, and two sisters, Addie and Virginia; daughter Anna Carol; two granddaughters, Erica Brewer and Beth Weber, and stepson Johnny Huggins.
Betty is survived by two sons, Michael Brewer (Cheryl) of Columbia, David Brewer (Twyla) of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and two stepsons, Michael and Ronnie Huggins of Springfield; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, Amy Newell (Todd, Austin, Alexandria, Max) of Titusville, Florida, Rachel Morris (Chris, Seth) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Sarah Lee (Cameron, Porter) of Mission, Kansas, Ian Brewer (Lydia, Rubie) of Seattle, Washington, and Emily Collins (Jeremy, Ivory) of Rocklin, California, great-grandsons Shawn and Devin Weber of Fulton; one great-great-grandchild, Josh Murphy of Fulton; her extended Payne family and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions can be made in Betty's honor to your local Humane Society or to Alzheimer’s research. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home of Springfield, with a graveside service at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.