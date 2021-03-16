Betty Jean Alice Holt Kifer, born June 27, 1934, of Bolivar, entered Heaven on March 13, 2021. She was the only child of Bessie Mae and Willie Murle Holt, both of Polk County. A true Bolivar native, she was a graduate of both Bolivar High School and then-Southwest Baptist College.
Betty was married to Robert Earl Kifer on Sept. 13, 1953. From this marriage came Thane Holt Kifer, Thaila Renee Pickett and Thora Lynn Anderson, those names displaying her natural creativity.
Always an artist inside, Betty was also a fabulous seamstress and homemaker, and was the most wonderful mother and grandmother (affectionately known as Nene) her family could ever ask for. A member of Bolivar’s Assembly of God Church, Betty was a strong Christian and prayer warrior, putting faith and family first.
Betty will be joined in Heaven by her daughter, Thaila Picket, who passed away in 2017 and great-granddaughter Celia Rose who passed in 2020. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Robert; her son, Thane and wife Suzanne; her daughter, Thora and husband Brian; her grandchildren, Drew Kifer and wife Jessica, Troy Kifer, Zoe Anderson and Luke Anderson; and two great-grandchildren, Cora Kifer and James Kifer. She also leaves behind her beloved aunt Billie Hutcheson and family.
A graveside service was Tuesday, March 16, at Greenwood cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vineyard Community Charities, Glendale, Arizona, a ministry of the church that Thora and Brian both pastor.
Psalm 73:26 — My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.
