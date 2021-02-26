Betty Jo Hurrelbrink, 70, of Flemington, formerly of Lawrence, Kansas, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in her home.
She was born June 13, 1950, in Kansas to Melvin George and Ruth Elizabeth Harper Edmonds. She was united in marriage to Melvin Clyde Hurrelbrink on Oct. 28, 1975.
Betty was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She never knew a stranger and was always welcoming and had a kind word to say. She loved her family and had a place in her heart for all of them. She will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Milton Hurrelbrink; two sisters, Sharon Christian and Patricia Frost; five brothers, Larry, Melvin Jr., Russell, Steve and David Edmonds; and a sister in-law, Delora Jane “Janie” Edmonds.
Betty is survived by her husband of 46 years, Melvin Sr., of the home; three children, Wendy Kilgore and fiance Jeramy of Flemington, James Hurrelbrink and wife Susan of Brandon, Florida, and Melvin Hurrelbrink Jr. and wife Brandy of Lawrence, Kansas; four grandchildren, Ashley Adcox of Lawrence, Kansas, Lacey Johnson of Oregon, Alyssa Hurrelbrink of Lawrence, Kansas, and Tyler Hurrelbrink of Lawrence, Kansas; three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Austin Jr. and Xander; two brothers, Dale Edmonds of Warsaw and Mark Edmonds of Lawrence, Kansas; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
There will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.