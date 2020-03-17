Betty June Phillips, 87, passed away in Hermitage on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Betty was born on May 25, 1933, in Mississippi.
Betty lived in Kansas City and was married to husband, John Phillips.
Betty worked at the Internal Revenue Service in Kansas City.
Betty and husband John retired and spent time traveling and eventually moved to Pittsburg on Lake Pomme de Terre in 1991.
Betty had three children, Fred W Phillips, Scott Phillips and Laura Selsor, and grandchildren Fred K. Phillips, Danielle McFarland, Amber Selsor and two great- grandchildren.
Betty was a member of the United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, dancing, fishing and traveling.
Service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, March 27, at Pomme de Terre United Methodist Church at 21046 County Road 295 and Hwy. 254, Carson's Corner, Hermitage.
Arranged by Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home.
