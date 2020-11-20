Betty Lou Stout, age 90, of Joplin passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, following a long-lived life.
Betty was born Sept. 12, 1930, in Bolivar, the daughter of the late Otto and Adrian Churchman Cossins. She graduated from Bolivar High School. She attended Joplin Junior College.
Betty married the love of her life, Willard Stout, on March 28, 1948, in Bolivar. Together, they were blessed with three daughters.
After moving to Joplin, she had various jobs working for the Social Security Office, the IRS, Channel 16 and Beltone Hearing. In 1978, she and her husband, Willard, founded Pizza by Stout.
She attended St. Paul’s Church. She was also a member of the Joplin Women’s Club, Soroptimist International of Joplin, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Hui Investment Club. She loved playing cards and was a member of the 99 Club, the Hand & Foot Club and the neighborhood bunco group. We will greatly miss our very loving, personable and classy Betty.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Stout, on Feb. 15, 2009, and her daughter Gayle Diane Stout on Dec. 5, 2007.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Joy Stout-Monahan and husband Mike, Joplin, and Cynthia Kay Stout-Aguis and companion Greg Holt, Joplin; four grandchildren, Casey Cusick, Stacey Agius-Carter and husband Justin, Nicole Cusick, and Carly Agius and companion Gerhard Heilman; and four great-grandchildren, Anniston, Frankie, Johnnie and Otto.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy ER and the Joplin Gardens for their care of Betty.
A graveside memorial service was Friday, Nov. 20, at Osborne Memorial Cemetery. Pastor Aaron Brown officiated.
A celebration of Betty’s life will be at a later date when we are free from the coronavirus concerns. Memorial contributions may be given to the Joplin Humane Society in care of the mortuary.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mason-Woodard Mortuary & Crematory.
