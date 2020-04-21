Beverly Bishop, 81, of Willard, formerly of Bolivar, passed away peacefully at Jordan Creek Nursing Facility on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Beverly was born on Jan. 7, 1939, in Walnut Grove to Martin and Edna Harman.
She graduated from Walnut Grove High School and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education at then-Southwest Missouri State College. Beverly spent several years as a schoolteacher in Deepwater and Butler.
Beverly was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” L. Bishop on March 10, 1964. From this marriage came three children, Mark, Paula and Michael.
In 1972, Bob and Beverly opened the first American Family Insurance agency in Bolivar and continued this business for over three decades.
Beverly was also part of the Nu Chi Sorority for over 47 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and spending time with her family.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, Martin and Edna Harman, brother Paul Harman and sister Mary Alice Looney.
Beverly is survived by her children, Mark Bishop and wife Rhonda, Paula Gronniger and husband Andrew, and Michael Bishop, as well as her brother Byron Harman and wife Sarah. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Dylann Bishop, Matthew Bishop, Noelle Kates, Claire Gates and Brooklyn Bishop, and two great-grandchildren, Piper Gates and Hennley Bishop. Bev was also a loving aunt to her nephews and niece, Randy Harman, Ronnie Harman, Russell Harman, Marty Harman, Gene Harman, John Looney and Susan Griffitts. A special thanks goes to B.C. Coleman, a trusted neighbor and friend.
Visitation for Beverly will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, 3506 N. National Ave, Springfield. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 23, at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
