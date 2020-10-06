Mrs. Beverly Lynn Matthews, age 69, of Bolivar passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born Dec. 13, 1950, in Denver City, Texas, to Jim B. and Bessie Joyce Walls Hall.
She was united in marriage to Wayne Matthews in 1986. She attended Harvest Assembly of God Church in Fair Play.
Beverly wrote many poems over the years and took up oil painting with her mother. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her second husband, Wayne Matthews.
Beverly is survived by her three children, Stacey Sikes and wife Connie of Bolivar, Jason Sikes and wife Robyn of Monett, and Melinda Hackleman and husband Brian of Collins; a stepson, Robert Matthews and wife Christy of Washington, D.C.; two stepdaughters, Jessica Evan and husband Brian of Ash Grove, and Valerie Falcon of Springfield; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Danny Hall and wife Trish of Bolivar, and Hollis Hall and wife Suzan of Springfield; her stepmother, Betty Hall of Morrisville; two stepbrothers, David DeRossett and Len DeRossett and wife Diane of Missouri; one stepsister, Sarah Bears of Texas; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, with Pastor Doyle Walls officiating. Burial will follow at Rondo Cemetery, Rondo. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
