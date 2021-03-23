Beverly “Sue” Suzanne Mitchem, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, with her children by her side.
Sue was born on Sept. 4, 1949, to Arthur “Dan” Daniel Gardner and Elizabeth Irene Atwood Gardner.
She was a respiratory therapist at Cox North in Springfield for over 30 years. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading, spending time with her family and going to garage sales and thrift stores.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Derrick “Shawn” and Julie Nash of Tennessee, two daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie and Paul Fisher of Brighton and Suzy and Jay Welch of Bolivar. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Zachary Nash and wife Katelyn, Landon Fisher and fiancee Danielle Turner, Sarah Welch and Nicholas Nash; three brothers, Mike Gardner, Steve Gardner and Jerry Gardner; cousin Debbie Allen and best friend Linda Joy, who were both more like sisters to her, as well as many other friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Charles Mitchem, her granddaughter Afton Noel Nash, her parents, Dan and Elizabeth Gardner, her in-laws, George Kenneth Mitchem and Guida Marie Mitchem.
Graveside services will be at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope, at a later date.
