Bolivar High School is mourning one of its own after freshman Cash Cable died in a drowning incident this weekend.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, the 15-year-old, whose address was listed as Halfway, was in a 1957 Crestliner aluminum boat at around 8 p.m. Friday, April 2, at a private pond 6 miles northeast of Pleasant Hope.
The report stated he fell overboard. He “came to the surface, yelled for help, and then did not resurface,” the report added.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Polk County Coroner Jeff Witt at 10:48 p.m. and was taken to Pitts Funeral Funeral Home in Bolivar, the report stated.
Witt confirmed Cable’s identity to the BH-FP.
According to a Facebook post by BHS football coach Glen Johnson, Cable was a member of the program. In the post, Johnson encouraged the team and community to pray for the Cable family.
“It may seem like you aren’t doing anything but just praying, but I want to assure you that praying will provide much more than we can physically provide right now,” he wrote. “It will give this grieving family and community strength for the days to come.”
