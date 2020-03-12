Bolivar High School has been approved for full membership in the Ozark Conference for the 2021-22 school year, the district learned Thursday, March 12.
According to an R-1 news release, Josh Scott, athletic director for Springfield Public Schools, told the district the “Ozark Conference principals voted, per conference by-laws, to extend the invitation for membership to BHS.”
The conference had already approved an invitation for Liberator football to join in place of Central High School for that sport only, beginning this fall.
A statement from R-1 activities director Todd Schrader and BHS principal David Geurin thanked “everyone who worked on this to make it happen.”
“We are super excited for our student-athletes, coaches, fans and community,” the statement reads. “We will do our very best to contribute and be a positive addition to a fantastic group of schools.”
