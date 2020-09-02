Bolivar High School will move to distance learning with no in-person attendance for students starting Thursday, Sept. 3, the district announced Wednesday, Sept. 2.
According to a letter from the district, the alternative instructional setting will continue through Friday, Sept. 11, and Bolivar will return to a blended instruction Monday, Sept. 14.
According to the district, blended instruction consists of “two groups of in-person learning (50% of students) and 3 AIM days.”
“Further instructions will be sent at a later date to families regarding which group your student is assigned,” the district announced.
Students who attend the district’s Bridges program will also move to distance learning.
“Students who attend OTC will still report to classes and the OTC bus will still run at the normal time,” the district stated.
Student activities will continue, per the announcement.
Bolivar Middle School will continue to hold four in-person instructional days and one distance learning day, the district announced.
Bolivar Intermediate School, Bolivar Primary School and the Early Childhood Learning Center will continue to hold in-person classes five days a week.
The district’s decision comes as it’s seen several members of its student body test positive for the new coronavirus, according to emails sent to parents.
“We will determine when the next setting transition will be based on the conditions of our district,” the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.