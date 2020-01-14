Billie Counts, 72, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Cox Hospital in Springfield.
Billie was born in Gainesville on May 13, 1947, to Hayden and Cleo Griffin.
Billie was a 1965 graduate of Paseo High School in Kansas City.
After starting a family and settling in Hemingford, Nebraska, she was able to stay at home with her daughter for several years.
After deciding to go back to work, Billie worked as a cook at the school in Hemingford for 10 years. She then decided to make a change and obtain her real estate license and was a real estate agent for Podiasky Real Estate in Alliance, Nebraska, for 10 years, which is where she retired from in 2010.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Alliance, Nebraska, for 25 years where she served as a Sunday school teacher, played piano for services and helped with Bible school in the summer. She also became a member of First Baptist Church in Bolivar when she and her husband moved here in 2010.
Church has always been a central piece of Billie’s life. Even as a young girl, she played the piano at church for her father, who led music.
Billie loved to do crafts. She enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, crocheting and embroidering.
She will be remembered for her kindness toward people, her hospitality, the love she had for her family and friends, and most of all, her relentless faith in Jesus Christ her Savior, who she served faithfully all her life.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Hayden and Cleo Griffin, and her oldest sister, Opaline Boatright. She is survived by her husband, Danny; her daughter, Deanna; her middle sister and brother-in-law, Nadine and Bill Ray; and several nieces and nephews.
Family, friends and others whose lives Billie touched are invited to Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar for visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and to the funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
Memorials in honor of Billie’s life may be made for the missions of First Baptist Church in Bolivar.
