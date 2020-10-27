Billy Lee Boswell, 84, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Parkview Healthcare Facility in Bolivar.
He was born Feb. 15, 1936, in Brighton. He was born at home and lived in the same house until moving to Parkview Healthcare Facility in 2015.
After 36 years of operating the family grocery store, Billy’s father became ill. That is when Billy began running the store. After nine years, Billy sold the family business in order to serve his country.
As a young man, he served in the army for four years as an ambulance driver. He was stationed in Korea. After completion of his tour, he returned home and began working for Zenith, where he remained for 28 years until his retirement, serving as inspector.
Along with working at Zenith, Billy also worked on his farm. “I would get up at 4 a.m. to feed the cows. I would then work from 6 a.m.-3:30.p.m. I would then return home and do chores until 7 p.m.” Although it was hard, Billy enjoyed working with his cattle. Neighbors often caught him asleep in his tractor from watching his cows for hours!
Billy was a member of Brighton Baptist Church.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Drue and Dazle Boswell, and three sisters, Agnes Choate, Peggy Condes and Imogene McCann. He is survived by several nieces and nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Brighton Cemetery in Brighton. Officiating will be Randy Cantrell.
