Billy Wayne Baldwin Sr., 72, of Arcola passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at University Hospital in Columbia.
He was born on April 21, 1949, near Des Arc, the son of James and Eunice Baldwin. Billy grew up in the Fredericktown area and joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17.
Billy served for six years in the Engineering Battalion during the Vietnam War before being honorably discharged in 1973.
In 1975, Billy married Dollie Padgett, and to this union, three children were born, Billy Jr., Holly and Christie.
After his service in the Army, Billy began a 26-year career with Cassen’s Auto Terminals in Fenton, where he specialized in the shipment of vehicles. In his free time, Billy enjoyed being outdoors, taking part in fishing tournaments with his son and hunting, along with a multitude of hobbies and interests.
Billy was preceded in death by his mother and father, James and Eunice Baldwin, sister Elaine Overby and his brothers Robert Killian and Terry Roach. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Dollie Baldwin of Arcola, his son Billy W. Baldwin Jr. and spouse Christy of Bolivar, daughter Holly James and spouse Roger of Dixon and daughter Christie Burke and spouse Ryan of Cuba. He is also survived by his brother Gene Pinegar and his five grandchildren, Haylee, Christopher, Ryan Jr., Kinsley and Caden.
Visitation will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at Butler Funeral Home. Funeral services for Billy will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the funeral home.
