Billye Nadine Wheeler was born July 19, 1925, in Bolivar, the daughter of Clint and Maude Callaway May. She passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Stockton, at the age of 95 years and 10 months.
In 1943, she married Clarence Wheeler Jr., who preceded her in death in 2005.
Billye was a longtime resident of Bolivar. She was saved at an early age at Sunset Baptist Church. Billye and Clarence spent several years on a farm south of Bolivar. He was a bulk plant agent for MFA Oil Co. for 15 years. Billye did the bookkeeping for him all that time.
In 1972, she and Clarence built and operated Lakeside Interiors in Stockton until retirement in 1988. Billye loved working at the store alongside Jr., meeting so many wonderful people who became longtime friends.
After Clarence passed away, Billye moved to Stockton in the fall of 2013 to be near her son, Larry, and his family. She always took an interest in her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren's lives and loved it when they would drop by for a visit.
In addition to her husband Clarence, Billye was preceded in death by her parents, Maude and Clint May; her stepmother, Thelma May; two brothers, Clinton Coy and Con Carroll; and a sister, Benny Marie Wilson.
She is survived by her son, Larry and wife Kay of Stockton; two grandsons and their wives, Jeff and Michelle, and David and Stephanie, all of Stockton; five great-grandchildren, Rachel and husband Ryan Pate, Alex, Jacob and wife Ellie, Drew and Tate; one great-grandchild, Janey Marie Pate; and a sister, Ann and husband Danny of Lamar. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home. Services will follow at 10 at the funeral home, with burial in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Bolivar.
