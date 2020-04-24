Board talks graduation, refunds in recent meetings

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Bolivar High School will keep its graduation options open, for now, R-1 board members decided during their regular board meeting Thursday, April 16.
The in-person meeting was attended by board members Paula Hubbert, J. R. Collins, Jeralen Shive and Bill vanHoornbeek, with Kyle Lancaster, Jesse Sheppeck and Brandon Van Deren attending via video call.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year has been canceled.
A physical graduation ceremony, set for Sunday, May 17, could also be affected if Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home or social distancing orders remain in place.
BHS principal David Geurin told the board Thursday a survey of the school’s graduating seniors overwhelmingly favored an in-person graduation ceremony, even if it had to be delayed.
Alternative dates for graduation include June 28 and July 26.
Geurin told the BH-FP all potential graduation ceremonies would be held at the high school
“If we are still not able to have a traditional graduation on any of these dates, we will defer to an alternative style ceremony on July 26,” the school said in a social media announcement. “The details for what that would be will depend on what public health guidelines will allow at that time.”
March 31 special session
The board also met in a special session Thursday, March 31, with Hubbert, Collins, Shive and vanHoornbeek present, while Lancaster, Sheppeck and Van Deren attended via video call.
Due to cancellation of the school’s senior trip, superintendent Tony Berry recommended refunding seniors who had paid for the trip.
Board members approved the refund unanimously.
In other business, the board also:
• Unanimously approved a $482,282.77 contract with Spear Excavating.
• Unanimously approved a $432,914 contract with Fisher Track.
• Opted to survey seniors regarding 2020 graduation plans.
Closed sessions
During the board’s Thursday, April 16, meeting members met in closed session to discuss legal actions; hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting employees; individually identifiable personnel records and performance rating or records pertaining to employees. According to the unapproved minutes, no action required to be reported by open records law was taken.
In the board’s March meeting, members met under the same exemptions, also taking no action.
