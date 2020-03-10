Bobby “Bob” Dale Baker, 75, of Bolivar died Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at Parkview Healthcare Facility, where he had resided since August 2016.
Born Dec. 1, 1944, in Cedar County near Dunnegan, he was the son of James Knox “Pokey” Baker and Genevieve Hudson Baker.
He was raised in Cedar County and was a 1961 graduate of Stockton High School.
He married the love of his life, Donna Lee Rotramel, on Sept. 14, 1968, and they shared 49 years together before her death in January 2018. They raised two daughters, Donna Annette and Betty Lee, and one son, Robert Elwood.
Bob worked for 39 years at Loren Cook in Springfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, D. Annette Baker on Sept. 20, 1996; and a sister-in-law, Floretta Baker.
Survivors include one son, Robert Baker and wife Becky of Bolivar; one daughter, Betty Johnson and husband Jeremy of Nixa; six grandchildren, Allison, Bella, Jaylena, Jade, Jordyn and Knox; one brother, James “Junior” Baker of Springfield; two nephews, a niece and their families.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Pitts Chapel with Pastor Bill L. Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Barren Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at greenlawn funeral home.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
