Bobby Wayne Williams, 67, of Urbana, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in his home.
He was born Sept. 9, 1952, in Humansville to George Robert and Mary Jane Marie Lipe Williams.
He was united in marriage to Dianne Denise Dietrich on Aug. 3, 1974, and to this union two children were born.
He was a member of the Carpenters Union Kansas City and worked on many bridges, including the mile-long bridge on Highway 7 between Clinton and Warsaw.
He was a member of the Pittsburg Missionary Baptist Church.
Bobby had a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, mushroom hunting and especially fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dianne Williams; a sister, Cindy Ramsey; a brother-in-law, Melvin Pitts, and a nephew, Robert Crowe.
Bobby is survived by his children, Jason Williams and wife Heide of Kansas City, and Cydney Herndon and husband Gabe of Nixa; a granddaughter, Deanna Williams of Kansas City; one grand-dog, Harley; three sisters and one brother, Jannath Crowe, Mary Lou Gideon and husband Bob, Roberta Pitts and Leroy Williams and wife Sandy, all of Pittsburg; an aunt, Alberta Jones of Marshfield; mother-in-law Eileen Haston of Hermitage; a brother-in-law, Bob Dietrich and wife Sandy of Urbana, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and fishing buddies.
There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Pittsburg Missionary Baptist Cemetery on County Road 306, Pittsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
