Bolivar’s mayor announced Monday he’s enacting a new order to further restrict gatherings as concerns continue surrounding the spread of the new coronavirus.
The order prohibits any gatherings of more than 10 people, with the exception of schools, daycares and businesses.
The prohibition goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, and lasts for 15 days, the order says.
Earlier this month, Bolivar mayor Chris Warwick ordered a limitation on gatherings of 50 or more people as the new coronavirus began impacting the area.
The latest order says the further restriction comes after a case of COVID-19 “has been reported to have been present in Polk County.”
Citizens Memorial Hospital announced Saturday an employee who lives in Cedar County and works in Bolivar tested positive for COVID-19, as previously reported.
