Update as of 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Adams was taken into custody near Collins and the baby was recovered safely.
A search is underway Monday night for a Bolivar man on the run with an infant in St. Clair County.
According to information released at around 10:30 p.m. by Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, Johnnie Ray Adams, 41, of Bolivar is "currently evading police on foot east of Collins."
Adams is "holding a 10-month-old baby unlawfully and should be considered dangerous," MSHP said via social media.
The male infant "may be in danger" and is "in need of medical attention," MSHP added.
As of 11 p.m., MSHP said Adams was last seen fleeing into woods east of Collins.
Authorities ask anyone who sees Adams to call 9-1-1 and not approach him.
