Bolivar mayor re-elected

Chris Warwick will serve another term as mayor of the City of Bolivar after winning re-election over challenger Amira Siddiq-Gerry in the Tuesday, April 6, municipal election.
The mayor garnered 550, or about 80% of the vote, to Siddiq-Gerry’s 138, or 20%.
“I would like to thank the citizens of Bolivar for coming out to vote,” Warwick said Tuesday night after the results came in. “I appreciate their continued support.”
Warwick said a priority for his upcoming term will be to finalize paying off the city’s debt and to secure the surplus funds from the upcoming sale of the city’s water and wastewater systems to Liberty Utilities into trusts or investments “that will benefit the city for years to come.”
“I would like to focus on more sidewalks and street projects,” Warwick said of his upcoming term. “My other hope is to get the fire department and the apparatus together under the same roof, whether that is at their current location, the Public Safety Center, or Fire Station 1.”
While Warwick will continue to serve the city, there will be a new face in the city’s leadership after Ward 2 alderman Mike Ryan was beaten by challenger Dusty Ross. Ross received 139 votes, or about 58%, to Ryan’s 102 votes, which is about 42%.
Incumbent aldermen Steve Skopec (Ward 1), Thane Kifer (Ward 3) and Charles Keith (Ward 4), along with city collector Coyle Neal, were all unopposed in the election.
Bolivar voters also passed a measure extending the mayoral term from two years to three years. The change takes effect in 2023.
“The city needed to put it before the citizens for a vote before it could be addressed as a change,” Warwick said. “Now that the citizens have approved it, there will be an ordinance drafted and the board will approve.”
Warwick said this step should be completed at the board of aldermen’s next work session set for Thursday, April 15.
Turnout down
Overall, turnout across Polk County was lower than in previous years, county clerk and chief election authority Bobbi Lear said.
Of Polk County’s 20,265 registered voters, just 1,669, or 8.24%, went to the polls Tuesday.
“You always want to see more people going to vote,” Lear said Thursday, April 8. “It’s an important act and a part of our democracy.”
Comparatively, last year’s municipal election, which was in June due to the pandemic, saw 2,665 voters cast ballots, or about 13.5% of the county’s 19,847 registered voters. Polk County’s voter turnout in the November 2020 presidential election was 73%.
Still, she said, she’s proud of the way election day went. Tuesday was Lear’s first election as county clerk after being appointed in January.
“The election system here in Polk County is a well-oiled machine,” she said. “I learned to stay out of the way of my coworkers and election workers. They know their jobs and they do them well.”
Morrisville voter affected by issue
A voter in Morrisville did not receive a ballot that included city races and questions due to an addressing issue, Lear said.
She said she first learned about the problem Tuesday after the voter mentioned the issue to poll workers after he had already submitted his ballot.
Because the ballot had already been fed into the machine, she said her office was unable to give the voter a new one with the correct races.
“We can’t just open it up and pull it out,” she said.
Lear said the issue was caused because the voter’s home is just on the other side of the grid that is coded to give voters a city ballot. However, Lear said she asked the ballot company Tuesday and was told to make the determination based on where the voter pays taxes. In this case, she said, it was in the city.
Lear said poll workers made sure the voter’s spouse had the correct ballot when that person voted later in the day.
“There’s a code inside our voting system, and it tells what precinct they get,” she said. “I don't know if it just wasn’t coded correctly, but there’s a line, and the people on one side got city and those on the other side got county.”
She said the issue has been fixed moving forward.
“It just affected the one person that I know of,” she said.
CPC proposition ties
Voters in the Central Polk County Fire Protection District were given the choice of whether to levy an additional 30 cents per $100 assessed valuation to the district’s current tax, which is about 30 cents and was set in 2013.
According to the unofficial results, 97 voted for the tax and 97 voted against.
Lear said the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office told her the tie means the proposition has failed.
As of press time, she was set to officially certify the election at noon Friday, at which point she said the district’s board may be able to seek a court order for a recount or a new election.
Tuesday’s races
Several municipalities and special boards appeared on the ballot Tuesday, April 6. Below are the unofficial results.
Municipal
Village of Aldrich: Charles Buckner Jr., Robert Hall and Susan Buckner were the only three candidates for the village’s three open seats on the board of trustees. Voters in Aldrich also approved 6-0 a measure that would forgo annual elections if — like this year — the number of candidates equals the number of open positions.
City of Fair Play: Fair Play will swear in a new mayor after Larry Daniels defeated incumbent David Vincent on Tuesday. Daniels garnered 72 votes, or about 73%, to Vincent’s 26 votes, or about 27%. Martha Marshall and Vi Patterson won re-election over challengers Dewey Rumfelt and Steven Bruce. Marshall received 48 votes. Patterson received 56. Rumfelt garnered 46, and Bruce received 42.
Village of Halfway: Incumbent trustees Phil Matchell, Cary Peterson and Matthew Hickman won re-election. The trio were the only candidates. A ballot measure allowing the village to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates equals the number of open positions passed 5-0.
City of Humansville: In the race for a North Ward alderman seat, David Winfrey won over Tracy Mason 23-21, or by about 52% to 48%. Robert Wedge won a separate race for a North Ward seat. He was the only candidate to file. Stacey Evering will continue to serve as South Ward alderman. She was the lone candidate for the seat. Voters in Humansville voted 41-37 to allow the city to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates equals the number of open positions.
City of Morrisville: Morrisville mayor Dustin Kessler will continue to serve the city after surviving a write-in campaign. Kessler received 50 votes, or about 70%, while 21 Morrisville voters wrote in David Cross, amounting to about 30%. Lear confirmed Cross registered with her office as a write-in candidate. City collector Kathy Painter and aldermen Joshua Hook, Scott Martinsen and Jason Cory Sims won uncontested races. Propositions to extend the mayoral (50-24), aldermen (52-21) and city collector (57-16) terms to four years each passed, as did a measure to allow the city to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates equals the number of open positions. Voters supported the measure 47-26.
City of Pleasant Hope: Mayor Richard Harralson and aldermen Shannon Brakebill and Sandy Richardson all won uncontested races Tuesday. A measure to allow the city to forgo annual elections if the number of candidates equals the number of open positions passed 21-6.
School boards
Fair Play R-2: Paula Bradford and Caleb Whaley will serve on the Fair Play board of education after winning election over opponents Kimberly Vincent and Trampas Harman on Tuesday. Bradford received 116 votes. Whaley received 113. Vincent got 42, and Harman got 56.
Humansville R-4: Debbie Johnson and Bobby McAntire will serve on the Humansville board of education after winning election. Johnson received 84 votes, and McAntire received 82 votes. Unsuccessful candidates Ellie Biron and Sarah Witham received 38 and 45 votes, respectively.
Marion C. Early: Abbie Mabary and incumbent Scott Grant and will serve on the MCE school board. Mabary received 156 votes. Grant received 137 votes. Incumbent Josh Reed was not elected to another term after receiving 105 votes.
Pleasant Hope R-6: Brandon Buckle and Tracy Polk were re-elected to the Pleasant Hope board of education. Buckle received 73 votes, while Polk received 78. Challenger Joshua Steele garnered 52.
Other boards
E-911 Dispatch Board: Susan Sparks won election over Ronnie McNew for a northern district seat on the Polk County E-911 Dispatch Board. Sparks received 484 votes to McNew’s 371. Incumbent Steven Bruce was unopposed in running for an at-large seat on the board. Rick Davis was elected to the board as the only candidate for a southern district seat.
Humansville Special Road District: A proposition to renew a 35-cent additional tax rate for the Humansville Special Road District failed 59 to 48. Incumbent commissioner William Zachary Butler was unopposed in seeking re-election to the district’s board.
Jill Way contributed to this report.
