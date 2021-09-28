The Bolivar Police Department is asking for the community’s help as officers search for two missing teenagers.
According to a news release, BPD received a report of a missing 16-year-old girl, Morgan Rogers, on Monday, Sept. 27.
Rogers was last seen on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 26, at her home in Bolivar, the release stated. Her father discovered she was missing on Monday afternoon.
The release stated the teenage girl left a note saying that she was leaving on her own to see and live with family in Arkansas, specifically in the area of Boone and Newton counties.
While investigating the situation, officers discovered that Rogers’ boyfriend, Carson Smith, 18, of Fair Play is also unaccounted for, the release stated.
Smith had previously made statements about going to his mother’s home in California, per the release.
Bolivar police officers have contacted law enforcement in Arkansas, California and states along the I-80 corridor, according to the release. The pair may be in Smith’s gray 2012 Ford Taurus sedan.
If anyone has any information on the location of these two teens, please contact the Bolivar Police Department at 326-5298.
This is a developing news story. The BH-FP will provide more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.