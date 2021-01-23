UPDATE as of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23: The Endangered Silver Advisory has been canceled. Henthorne was located safe.
The Bolivar Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing woman.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release, Marilyn Jones Henthorne, an 80-year-old woman, is missing from the 1100 block of North Stonebriar Place in Bolivar.
She left the residence to go to the Polk County Recycling Center at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, per the release. She was driving a white 1999 Suzuki Grand Vitara bearing Missouri license plate LB8S9B.
The release said Henthorne never arrived at the center.
Henthorne is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She is white, and she has gray hair and blue eyes.
She was wearing a smoke blue coat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. She was also wearing a white gold wedding band and a ring on her right hand, the release stated.
The release said Henthorne is diagnosed with dementia.
Anyone who sees the missing person, suspect, associate or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately call 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Bolivar Police Department at 777-3911.
