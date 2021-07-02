The Bolivar Police Department is investigating a man's death after his body was found in a field on South Boston Place, behind B&B Theaters' Bolivar Cinema 5, on Friday, July 2.
According to Lt. Roger Barron, officers responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. after a family member found the 25-year-old man's body. He said the man had obvious injuries.
Barron stopped short of calling the investigation a homicide investigation.
He said detectives won't know more about the cause of death until an autopsy has been performed. Right now, it's scheduled for next week, Barron said.
"We treat all death investigations like they're homicides until they're not," Lt. Zach Palmer said.
Barron said "to be on the safe side," the department is working with Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control, "just because homicides are not a big thing here, and we want someone to make sure we're doing the right stuff."
There is no apparent threat to the community at this time, Barron said.
Officers were clearing the scene, centered primarily around a tree in the field, by around 9 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing, Palmer said.
This is a developing news story. The BH-FP will provide more information as it becomes available.
